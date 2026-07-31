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Sensex gains 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Domestic benchmark equity indices closed higher on Thursday amid mixed sectoral performance with bargain hunting driving a broad-based rally led by IT and auto.

The Sensex closed in the green at 77,928.15, up 273.55 points or 0.35 per cent while Nifty closed at 24,317.15, up 66.95 points or 0.28 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty was the top drag, losing 2 per cent, followed by Nifty Chemicals (1.18 per cent). Nifty Auto emerged as the top sectoral gainer ending 1.63 per cent higher. In the broad market, most indices ended in the red.

On BSE, M&M, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, SBI, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, LT, Bajaj Finance among others were the top gainers. Adani Ports, BEL, Indi Go, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Trent among others were the top drags. -- ANI

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