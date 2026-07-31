Senior Meta Execs To Visit India Soon

10:31

Senior executives from Meta's global team are likely to visit India within the next fortnight to meet senior government officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), to explain their content moderation policies, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.



Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Krishnan said that Meta had introduced new protocols for handling accounts of prominent individuals on July 28, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post was temporarily taken down from Facebook.



Meta has since said that the post was taken down due to an error in its automated content policies.



In the meeting with global executives of the company, the IT ministry is likely to question them on the technicalities behind the takedown and exp­lain the policy around it, he said.



Earlier this week, the government had summoned Meta's President of Global Affairs Joel Kaplan to appear in person to explain the company's content moderation policies.



Kaplan, who took over the role in January 2025, was sent the summons on Tuesday after Meta's explanation of why Modi's post, in which he addressed agitating students about the measures the government was taking against examination paper leaks, was taken down.



Apart from meeting Meta executives, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has summoned senior executives from Meta, X, Snapchat and Google on August 3 at 4 pm to explain how they implement policies on their platforms to ensure the digital privacy of women, children, and all other users.



In addition, the government is examining the responses of peer-to-peer messaging platforms on the issue of usernames, Krishnan said.

- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard