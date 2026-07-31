Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

SC Judge recuses from hearing Senthil Balaji's anticipatory bail plea

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
12:28
image
Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohana on Friday recused herself from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a fresh corruption case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant informed the court about the recusal of Justice Mohana and said that he, alongwith Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will take up the plea at 1 pm owing to the urgency.

On Thursday, the top court agreed to hear the plea of Balaji seeking pre-arrest bail in a fresh corruption case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Balaji in the fresh FIR lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the TASMAC scam case.

Soon after the denial, the top court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was urged by senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi and Amit Anand Tiwari on behalf of the DMK leader that his plea be listed for urgent hearing as he faces imminent coercive action.

Balaji represents Coimbatore South in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to the fresh FIR, a large-scale scam took place in TASMAC in the allotment of shops and bars. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I was buried alive for hours: Bhiwandi bldg collapse toll 9
LIVE! I was buried alive for hours: Bhiwandi bldg collapse toll 9

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'
'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'

'I had this fear that, dinner table talks would result in brainwashing youngsters as parents talk toxic communal news.But I'm so glad to realise that at least some section of youngsters depend on their own channels to more know more...

Anurag Thakur files privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
Anurag Thakur files privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging use of "unparliamentary and derogatory language" and "unsubstantiated allegations" against...

'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'
'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'

'But they had nothing to negotiate as the government did not negotiate. It is completely the fault of the government as they dumped it on the police.'

Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz
Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, removing any mention of the BJP and listing himself as a "Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi," sparking speculation about his potential exit from...