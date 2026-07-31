Recent hike in passport fees by 67% came after 14 years: Govt

23:07

Passport fees are revised from time to time after comprehensive review of the cost of providing passport and related services, operational requirements, and service delivery improvements, and the recent hike in fees by 67 percent, has come after 14 years, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.



The "increase in the cost of various inputs and service delivery" over the 14 years since the last revision in 2012 "made it necessary to revise the passport fees", Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a query.



The government recently revised the passport fee structure through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, increasing application fee for an ordinary fresh passport containing 36 pages from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. The new rules came into force with effect from July 1, 2026.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government has undertaken any cost study, regulatory impact assessment or affordability assessment before revising passport and related service fees under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. -- PTI