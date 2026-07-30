Rajasthan: 3,000 kg milk powder meant for mid-day meal diverted for illegal sale; 3 held

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Around 3,000 kg of government-supplied milk powder meant for distribution to schoolchildren under Rajasthan's Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana was allegedly diverted for illegal sale and seized during a police raid in Jaipur district on Thursday, police said.



The seizure was made in Chithwari village in Chomu subdivision, where police intercepted a pickup vehicle loaded with the milk powder.



Three suspects were detained from the spot and are being questioned.



Officials said further interrogation is expected to help identify others involved in the alleged diversion network.



According to police, the milk powder was meant to be distributed to students in government schools under the mid-day meal programme but was allegedly being diverted to the open market for illegal sale.



The Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) lodged an FIR at Samod police station.



Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP government of failing to safeguard the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, launched during the previous Congress government to provide nutritional support to schoolchildren. -- PTI