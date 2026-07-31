Panel examining bill to remove PM gets extension

14:40

The joint parliamentary committee examining the bill for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers if they are jailed for 30 straight days on serious charges was on Friday given an extension of the deadline to submit its report.



The Lok Sabha passed a resolution to allow the joint committee, examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, to submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.



The Winter Session of Parliament usually commences in the last week of November and ends ahead of Christmas.



The panel chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi had recently postponed adopting its draft report, saying that its members felt further consultations were needed.



The committee is reviewing the proposed law to remove a prime minister, chief minister, or ministers if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. PTI