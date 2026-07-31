Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Panel examining bill to remove PM gets extension

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
14:40
image
The joint parliamentary committee examining the bill for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers if they are jailed for 30 straight days on serious charges was on Friday given an extension of the deadline to submit its report.

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution to allow the joint committee, examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, to submit its report by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually commences in the last week of November and ends ahead of Christmas.

The panel chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi had recently postponed adopting its draft report, saying that its members felt further consultations were needed.

The committee is reviewing the proposed law to remove a prime minister, chief minister, or ministers if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Panel examining bill to remove PM gets extension
LIVE! Panel examining bill to remove PM gets extension

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'
'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'

'I had this fear that, dinner table talks would result in brainwashing youngsters as parents talk toxic communal news.But I'm so glad to realise that at least some section of youngsters depend on their own channels to more know more...

Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz
Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, removing any mention of the BJP and listing himself as a "Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi," sparking speculation about his potential exit from...

Spain: Massive migrant influx breaches Ceuta border, 9 dead
Spain: Massive migrant influx breaches Ceuta border, 9 dead

Spain is deploying its military to the Ceuta border with Morocco to restore order after thousands of migrants poured into the Spanish territory, resulting in at least nine fatalities during the crossings.

Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after 19 years
Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after 19 years

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has returned to Kolkata after nearly 19 years, describing the visit as an emotional homecoming to a city she still considers her own, ahead of a literary event that has acquired political...