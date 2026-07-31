Omar Abdullah, wife agree to dissolve marriage

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The Supreme Court was today informed that Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah have agreed to part ways and have filed an application invoking Article 142 of the Constitution seeking dissolution of their marriage on mutual consent, reports Live Law.Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the parties have "embraced freedom". "Article 142 filed, my lords may grant divorce," Sibal said.The bench was informed that the divorce application was filed on July 22. Hearing this, Justice Narasimha said the Court will pass orders accordingly.