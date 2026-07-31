No factionalism in Punjab Congress, claims Bhupesh Baghel

18:38

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel/File image

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel dismissed reports of factionalism in the state unit on Friday, saying the media and a few individuals were exaggerating the issue, while asserting that all party leaders would work together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.



Addressing a press conference in Fatehgarh Sahib, Baghel said he had met with all senior Punjab Congress leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and submitted his report to the party high command.



He said Channi's meeting with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal further clarified that the entire state leadership would remain united.



Responding to questions about Channi and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring holding separate programmes in Barnala and Faridkot, Baghel said both are senior leaders carrying out their responsibilities according to their schedules, and they are united in supporting those injured in the recent alleged lathi-charge on students.



Regarding the controversy involving Channi's brother, Dr Manohar Singh of Bassi Pathana, who is associated with INTUC, Baghel said leaders who contested elections as independents against the Congress would not be invited to party programmes. -- PTI