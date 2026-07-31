Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mild tremor hits Maha's Palghar; third seismic activity in one week

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
17:55
image
A mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday afternoon, making it the third seismic activity recorded in the region in one week, an official said.

There were no reports of casualties or property damage due to the tremor recorded around 4.45 pm, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar district.

The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, and local authorities have been directed to remain alert.

Notably, this is the third seismic event reported in Palghar in a week.

On July 25, a 3.1-magnitude tremor hit the Ganjad area in Dahanu taluka amid heavy rains, while another mild tremor struck the district on July 28 with its epicentre located in Patilpada village.

The Palghar region, particularly the Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has experienced low-intensity tremors over the years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG 2026 Updates: Heartbreak for Rohit, Shraddha in judo
CWG 2026 Updates: Heartbreak for Rohit, Shraddha in judo

LIVE! Discovery announces Op Sindoor docu, premieres Aug 15
LIVE! Discovery announces Op Sindoor docu, premieres Aug 15

Tahir Hussain gets life term in IB officer murder case
Tahir Hussain gets life term in IB officer murder case

A Delhi court has sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. The court found Hussain to be part of a heavily...

JPC examining bill to remove PM, CMs gets extension
JPC examining bill to remove PM, CMs gets extension

A joint parliamentary committee has received an extension to submit its report on a significant bill. The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes the removal of a prime minister, chief minister, or other ministers if they are...

DMK doesn't walk out with Oppn, will it walk with govt?
DMK doesn't walk out with Oppn, will it walk with govt?

The DMK has been charting an independent course from the Congress-led Opposition bloc on contentious issues during the Monsoon Session, including not joining a walkout over the anti-paper leak bill and participating in a debate on the...