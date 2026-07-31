Mild tremor hits Maha's Palghar; third seismic activity in one week

17:55

A mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday afternoon, making it the third seismic activity recorded in the region in one week, an official said.



There were no reports of casualties or property damage due to the tremor recorded around 4.45 pm, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar district.



The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, and local authorities have been directed to remain alert.



Notably, this is the third seismic event reported in Palghar in a week.



On July 25, a 3.1-magnitude tremor hit the Ganjad area in Dahanu taluka amid heavy rains, while another mild tremor struck the district on July 28 with its epicentre located in Patilpada village.



The Palghar region, particularly the Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has experienced low-intensity tremors over the years. -- PTI