Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kerala govt to withdraw cases against NEET protestors

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
17:30
Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala/File image
Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala/File image
The Kerala government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with protests held across the state in support of the NEET agitation in Delhi, home minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday. 

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said the decision was taken following requests received from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 

He said several youth organisations and political parties had organised demonstrations across Kerala expressing solidarity with the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. 

"Several cases were registered in connection with those protests. We received many requests seeking withdrawal of these cases. The chief minister forwarded all those representations to me, and I have directed the DGP not to proceed further with any of these cases," Chennithala said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG 2026 Updates: Another final! Ankush joins Preeti in gold hunt
CWG 2026 Updates: Another final! Ankush joins Preeti in gold hunt

LIVE! Tahir Hussain gets life term for Ankit Sharma's murder
LIVE! Tahir Hussain gets life term for Ankit Sharma's murder

DKS appeals to Vijay to put off Bengaluru visit
DKS appeals to Vijay to put off Bengaluru visit

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appealed to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph to defer his proposed August 3 visit to Bengaluru. The request comes amidst widespread protests in Karnataka following a decision by the...

Case against woman over Modi slogans transferred to Delhi
Case against woman over Modi slogans transferred to Delhi

A Zero FIR filed in Noida against a woman for allegedly using objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar has been transferred to Delhi Police for further investigation. The complaint...

Oppn MPs enact 'donation theft' at Parliament complex
Oppn MPs enact 'donation theft' at Parliament complex

Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a symbolic protest in Parliament, enacting the "theft" of Ram Temple donations. The INDIA bloc demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and questioned his...