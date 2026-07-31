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Karnataka farmer couple dies by suicide over mounting debt

Fri, 31 July 2026
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23:40
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A farmer couple allegedly died by suicide due to mounting debt in Mandya district, the police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Puttaswamy (58) and his wife Nagamma (55), who hanged themselves from a tree at Hatna Bevukallu village in Mandya taluk on Thursday, reportedly due to crop losses and mounting debt.

According to police, the couple owned five acres of agricultural land and had taken a loan of about Rs 10 lakh from a bank for farming.

Their crops had withered due to inadequate rainfall, and they were unable to repay the loan, which is suspected to have driven them to take the extreme step, police officials said.

Personnel from Shivalli police station visited the spot, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday termed the incident "deeply tragic and heartbreaking."

He urged the state government to take immediate steps to address the issue of farmers. -- PTI

Vijayendra said the suicide of Puttaswamy and Nagamma reflects the "severe distress" being faced by farmers in the state.

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