Karnataka bans sale of high fat, salt food products in schools

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The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has prohibited the sale of HFSS food products on school and college campuses and within a 50-metre radius of educational institutions as part of measures to promote healthy eating habits among students.



The department said that the decision has been taken in line with the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that students have access to safe, nutritious, and quality food.



According to a statement by the department, as part of a statewide enforcement drive in July 2026, food safety officials inspected 134 schools and colleges and food establishments operating within and around their premises.



During inspections, it was found that the food served to children in some schools has more refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta, and processed snack foods. -- PTI