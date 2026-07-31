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J-K: 'Terror hideout' busted in Rajouri forest; ration, utensils seized

Fri, 31 July 2026
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10:28
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Security forces have busted a suspected terrorist hideout in a forest area of Rajouri district, seizing ration and cooking utensils, officials said.

The hideout was found during an area domination search operation in the Bhangai forest belt of Thanamandi on Thursday evening, they said.

Officials said the hideout had been constructed in a densely forested area, amid thick vegetation.

The seized items included two packets of rice, instant noodles, a knife, a lighter, a plastic sheet, an old blanket, a gas stove nozzle, two candles, and a plastic bottle, they said.

The search operation was on in the area when the last reports were received. PTI

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