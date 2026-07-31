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If shred of shame left, get Amit Shah to resign: Kharge to PM

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Centre of acting out of a sense of vendetta against students by filing FIRs against them and subjecting them to forced detentions, as he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Home Minister Amit Shah to resign.

Kharge said the youth withdrew their agitation on the condition that no action would be taken against them, but now the BJP governments have reneged on their own word.

"Narendra Modi ji, 10 days ago, your government cracked down on the youth using lathis, batons and pellet guns," Kharge said, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country protesting against the NEET paper leak issue.

"Now that the students have withdrawn their protest, you are acting out of a sense of vendetta by filing FIRs against them and subjecting them to forced detentions," Kharge alleged in a post on X.

"The youth withdrew their agitation on the condition that no action would be taken against them; now, your governments have reneged on their own word," he said.

Social media accounts of youth are being blocked, and young women are being "doxxed", the Congress president said.

Such is the "arrogance" that Home Minister Amit Shah did not even step into the House of Parliament and shied away from making a statement on accountability, Kharge said.

"These tactics for saving face and protecting your image will no longer work; the youth have seen through the truth about you," Kharge said.

"If there is even a shred of shame left, get Amit Shah to resign," the Congress chief said. PTI

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