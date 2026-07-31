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IDF claims to dismantle key Hezbollah tunnel network beneath Beaufort Ridge

Fri, 31 July 2026
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said that it dismantled several key underground tunnels beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon during a "limited activity" in the area of the security zone, as US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks are set to resume in Rome in August.

The IDF said the tunnel network served as a central command centre for Hezbollah, from where its commanders managed combat operations and directed fire toward Israeli troops and civilians.

According to the IDF, the underground network consisted of several levels and had been constructed over two decades. The IDF also said that it served as a central command centre for Hezbollah's Bader Unit in southern Lebanon and was "planned and funded by the Iranian terrorist regime."

The IDF said the network posed a threat to northern Israel as it was located approximately six kilometres from Metula and the Galilee Panhandle.

"Over the course of the war, dozens of UAVs, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles were launched from this infrastructure toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers," the IDF said.

"Tonight, the IDF dismantled a significant portion of the underground tunnel network," it added. -- ANI

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