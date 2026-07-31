I was buried alive for hours: Bhiwandi bldg collapse toll 9

12:54

Amid tears, screams and desperate prayers, rescuers pulled another lifeless body from the mangled heap of concrete at the Bhiwandi building collapse site on Friday morning, taking the death toll to nine.



Four individuals have been injured, while two to three victims are believed to be still trapped under the debris of the four-storey structure, Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap told PTI.



A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town came crashing down around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials said. It had been declared "dangerous" by civic authorities, and repair work was underway on the premises.



"Nine persons have been killed in the building collapse in Bhiwandi. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site," said Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan.



As excavators cleared concrete chunks and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, armed with torches, crawled through terrifyingly narrow gaps in the rubble to look for survivors, residents of the building and locals stood in grief.



Struggling to control her emotions, a survivor thanked the Almighty for saving her from the "jaws of death". She recalled the horror of being trapped under mud and slush, while hearing her parents frantically call out her name from just a few feet away.



"I too was screaming at the top of my voice, but the debris swallowed my cries. My voice couldn't reach them. I remained buried in that cold marsh for agonising hours before the rescue team pulled me out alive," she said.



The woman claimed that the repairs were not being carried out properly despite repeated warnings from residents. "We warned them not to do the repairs in that manner, but they continued, leading to this disaster," she said.



Another mother, clutching her child to her chest, stood in disbelief as she looked at what was once her second-floor home.



"My husband, our two daughters and I lived on the second floor. When our portion of the building began to crack, the resident opposite us asked us to step into his house. That split-second decision saved our lives.



"Otherwise, we too would have been buried alive under that mountain of concrete. We have lost everything -- our home, our belongings. Our entire lives are gone," she told the media.



Many residents have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. -- PTI