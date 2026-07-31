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I, my late mother abused, yet I forgive children: Modi in new video

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar during the protests over alleged NEET irregularities, but asserted that dragging such "misguided children" into court would not resolve the problem and hence, he wanted to forgive them.

In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.

"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

Modi described the students as "misguided children" and said punishing them or making them go through court proceedings will not solve the problem. -- PTI

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