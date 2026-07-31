Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain lashes Himachal, Dharamshala records 149 mm rainfall; 122 roads shut

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
20:41
image
Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala recording 149.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, as the Shimla meteorological office on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated areas of the state till August 6.

The downpour triggered landslides and flash floods in some areas, blocking 122 roads and disrupting 31 water supply schemes and 19 transformers across the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period since Thursday evening, followed by Jot 76.8 mm, Bhattiyat 75.3 mm, Gohar 60 mm, Nichar 52 mm, Sarahan 39 mm, Palampur 38, mm Kothi 34.8 mm and Shimla 34 mm.

Mandi emerged as the worst affected district, with 54 roads blocked, followed by 41 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, seven in Shimla, five in Kangra and Sirmaur each and Una two.

Thunderstorms and lightning were also witnessed in Kangra and Sundernagar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG 2026 Updates: Fifth Indian boxer into final, Jadumani shines
CWG 2026 Updates: Fifth Indian boxer into final, Jadumani shines

LIVE! Court cancels 17-year-old accused's bail in hit-and-run case
LIVE! Court cancels 17-year-old accused's bail in hit-and-run case

Rains batter Guj, red alert in 13 districts; 1,500 evacuated
Rains batter Guj, red alert in 13 districts; 1,500 evacuated

Several districts in central and south Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Friday with over 1,500 persons evacuated to safer places in Surat which is the worst-affected, officials said.

Tahir Hussain gets life term in IB officer murder case
Tahir Hussain gets life term in IB officer murder case

A Delhi court has sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. The court found Hussain to be part of a heavily...

Suvendu aide murder: CBI arrests two, probes rival party link
Suvendu aide murder: CBI arrests two, probes rival party link

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two key suspects in the plot to murder West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, uncovering potential links to the functionary of a rival political party...