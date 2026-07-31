Heavy rain lashes Himachal, Dharamshala records 149 mm rainfall; 122 roads shut

20:41

Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala recording 149.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, as the Shimla meteorological office on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated areas of the state till August 6.



The downpour triggered landslides and flash floods in some areas, blocking 122 roads and disrupting 31 water supply schemes and 19 transformers across the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).



Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period since Thursday evening, followed by Jot 76.8 mm, Bhattiyat 75.3 mm, Gohar 60 mm, Nichar 52 mm, Sarahan 39 mm, Palampur 38, mm Kothi 34.8 mm and Shimla 34 mm.



Mandi emerged as the worst affected district, with 54 roads blocked, followed by 41 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, seven in Shimla, five in Kangra and Sirmaur each and Una two.



Thunderstorms and lightning were also witnessed in Kangra and Sundernagar. -- PTI