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Gurugram: BJP leader booked for assaulting couple over garbage dumping row

Fri, 31 July 2026
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A residents' welfare association (RWA) office-bearer and his wife were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a local BJP leader and his associates following a dispute over garbage dumping in a housing society here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night in Block H of Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67. Police said an FIR has been registered against BJP leader Manish Harsana, husband of the councillor of Ward 15, and others.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing the assault, surfaced on social media.

According to the complaint filed by Prayag Varshney, joint secretary of the society's RWA, he and his wife Shalini Gupta were taking a walk after dinner when they objected to garbage being dumped in the open near a temple in the society.

Following their objection, some villagers allegedly called Harsana to the spot. He arrived with seven to eight others, Varshney alleged.

After a brief argument, Harsana and his associates allegedly abused the couple, threatened them and assaulted them. When Gupta tried to intervene, she was allegedly pushed, the complaint said. -- PTI

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