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Four with ISI links held in Amritsar police post attack

Fri, 31 July 2026
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The police apprehended four persons including a juvenile in connection with an attack on a police post in Amritsar district earlier this month, a top official said on Friday.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with an ISI-sponsored handler through social media, and had received funds to execute the attack.

Motorcycle-borne assailants hurled an incendiary object at the Chamiari post under Ajnala police station limits on the intervening night of July 21 and 22, the police had said.

The arrestees have been identified as Karanbir Singh alias Gora, Manideep Singh, both residents of Harar Khurd village in Amritsar; Pardeep singh alias Love, a resident of Gujjarpura in Amritsar, and a juvenile.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace the backward and forward linkages in this case to identify the entire network, and uncover the funding channels. -- PTI

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