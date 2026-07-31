Four minor Kanwar pilgrims drown in Haridwar canal

22:29

Four minor Kanwar pilgrims from Chandigarh drowned in the Ganga Canal near Jatwara Bridge in Haridwar on Friday after they ventured into the midstream, apparently misjudging the depth of the water amid low water levels caused by silt-cleaning operations, police said.



The deceased, aged between 16 and 18, were part of a group that had come to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra and were returning after collecting Ganga water.



According to police, the group stopped at a ghat along the Ganga Canal near Jatwara Bridge in the Jwalapur area to bathe. During this time, one of the Kanwariyas began to drown.



His three companions entered the canal in an attempt to rescue him but failed to gauge the depth of the water, and all four went missing.



Police said it was reported that the water level in the canal was low due to ongoing silt-cleaning operations, prompting the Kanwariyas to venture into the midstream, where they became trapped and drowned.



Panic spread at the spot following the incident. On receiving information, Water Police, local police and other rescue agencies reached the site and launched a search operation.



Haridwar Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Pratap Singh said the bodies of all four Kanwariyas were recovered from the canal after an extensive search operation. -- PTI