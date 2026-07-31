Former Army chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma dies at 96

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Former Army chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma (retd)/Rajnath Singh on X/ANI Photo

Former Army chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma (retd) died on Friday at the age of 96, the Indian Army said.



Gen Sharma was the Chief of the Army Staff from June 30, 1988 to June 30, 1990, and saw action as a major during the 1965 Indo-Pak War in the Lahore Sector. He commanded the Armoured Regiment and held important staff and instructional appointments.



Post 1965 war, he was promoted to the rank of a brigadier. He commanded a Mountain Brigade in an insurgency-affected area and was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 1977 for distinguished service, according to his profile on the Army's website.



Later, he commanded an Armoured Brigade in the Rajasthan desert. In 1980, he was elevated to the rank of Major General and commanded a Mountain Division in the Western Sector.



He rose to the level of Lieutenant General and took over command of a Corps in the Western Sector in 1984. He was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for rendering distinguished service.



The Army, led by its chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, expressed profound grief on the demise of the veteran army officer.



"GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy express profound grief on the passing of General Vishwa Nath Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, former Chief of the Army Staff. The Indian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones," the Army said in a post on X. -- PTI