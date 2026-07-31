FIR against protestor over gaalis to PM transferred to Delhi

15:30

A Zero FIR registered in Noida against a woman over alleged objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar has been transferred to Delhi for further investigation, an officer aware of the matter said on Friday.



The FIR was registered on July 29 on a complaint alleging that the woman used abusive language against Modi during the demonstration held over the NEET paper leak on July 23.



According to the complaint, the alleged remarks lowered the dignity of the office of the prime minister and had the potential to create enmity in society and disturb public peace.



The case has been registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (public mischief) and 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as a Zero FIR and has now been transferred to Delhi Police, which has jurisdiction over the area where the alleged incident took place.



A senior Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said the police will examine the contents of the Zero FIR, discuss the matter internally and seek legal opinion before deciding the future course of the investigation after receiving the FIR copy.



"The investigation will be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and all prescribed guidelines," the officer said.