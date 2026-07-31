Favara-UPI cross-border payment corridor goes live between Maldives, India

15:41

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) have announced the successful go-live of the integration between the Maldives' Instant Payment System 'Favara', and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).



This marks a transformative milestone in cross-border digital financial connectivity and bilateral economic cooperation between the Maldives and India, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.



Following the launch of the service on Thursday, individuals from the Maldives can now transfer funds in real time to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India through their mobile banking applications.



The service has commenced with the participation of two local banks-- Bank of Maldives Plc and Maldives Islamic Bank Plc, it said, adding, customers of these banks can initiate person-to-person (P2P) transfers directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India using their mobile banking applications and the Favara payment rail. -- PTI