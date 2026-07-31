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Favara-UPI cross-border payment corridor goes live between Maldives, India

Fri, 31 July 2026
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NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) have announced the successful go-live of the integration between the Maldives' Instant Payment System 'Favara', and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This marks a transformative milestone in cross-border digital financial connectivity and bilateral economic cooperation between the Maldives and India, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Following the launch of the service on Thursday, individuals from the Maldives can now transfer funds in real time to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India through their mobile banking applications.

The service has commenced with the participation of two local banks-- Bank of Maldives Plc and Maldives Islamic Bank Plc, it said, adding, customers of these banks can initiate person-to-person (P2P) transfers directly to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India using their mobile banking applications and the Favara payment rail. -- PTI

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