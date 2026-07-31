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Fadnavis calls for evacuation of 'dangerous' buildings

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said authorities should evacuate "dangerous" buildings with greater persuasion and, if necessary, use force to save lives, following the collapse of a dilapidated structure in Bhiwandi that killed nine.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the Bhiwandi building had been classified as a C1 structure, which means it was unsafe for habitation.

"It is very unfortunate. It was a C1-category building. The local municipal commissioner informed me that around 25 people had already been evacuated. Despite this, the contractor continued the repair work, after which the incident occurred," he said.

Fadnavis expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said the state government would provide financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

He said he had directed the municipal commissioner to initiate legal action against the contractor.

Explaining the classification, the chief minister said a C1-category building is considered dangerous and unfit for occupation.

"Life is important. Saving lives is equally important. People living in C1-category buildings should be evacuated with greater persuasion and insistence. If required, some force can also be used to evacuate them from such dilapidated structures. However, there are some restrictions as per the court orders. Still, I feel saving life is also important," he said.

At least nine persons were killed after the four-storey Kohinoor Building collapsed in Bhiwandi, and efforts are underway to rescue two to three others believed to be still trapped under the rubble, officials said on Friday.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said it had identified the building as "dangerous" in September 2020, and finally issued eviction notices on June 5 this year, subsequently disconnecting electricity and water supply. -- PTI

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