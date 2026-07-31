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Elephant attack in Indore: Case against mahout, owner for bringing it into district without nod

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Five days after an auto-rickshaw driver was killed in an elephant attack in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh forest department on Friday registered a case against its mahout and the owner for bringing the animal into the district without permission.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Lal Sudhakar Singh told PTI that the pachyderm is registered with the Forest Department, but the necessary permission was not obtained from the department to bring it into Indore district.

A case was registered against mahout Umesh Goswami and owner Sandeep Nirmohi under Section 48A (transporting wild animals without permission) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the elephant is registered in Bihar but currently housed in Ujjain.

"The mahout stated during questioning that the elephant was being brought back to Ujjain by truck after taking part in a religious event in Telangana. After the truck broke down, it was brought to Indore on foot. The necessary permission from the Forest Department had not been obtained," said DFO Singh.

The CCTV footage of the July 26 incident showed the elephant repeatedly shaking its trunk to signal autorickshaw driver Vijay Holkar (49) to move away when he approached to feed it jaggery. -- PTI

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