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DU prof sent into forced retirement for sexual harassment

Fri, 31 July 2026
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17:32
A view of Delhi University/File image
A view of Delhi University/File image
A faculty member of the Delhi University's Department of Political Science has been given compulsory retirement following the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) over an alleged sexual harassment complaint, officials said on Friday.

The recommendations were accepted by the university's Executive Council (EC) at its meeting held on Thursday, an official said.

"Following an ICC recommendation, the professor's penalty was compulsory retirement. The original complaint pertained to a student allegedly being harassed," the official told PTI.

According to the official, the complaint is at least a year old, and the ICC report was cleared and accepted by the EC during Thursday's meeting.

"The university has a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and will continue to implement measures aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for students and staff," the official said.

Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, Internal Complaints Committees are empowered to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommend action to the competent authority. -- PTI

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