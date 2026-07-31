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Dissent on Paper Leak Bill was politically motivated: Rijiju

Fri, 31 July 2026
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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament, stating that the legislation received support from a majority of the members.

Speaking on the passage of the bill, which aims to curb the menace of exam paper leaks, Rijiju noted that while the House was largely in agreement on the necessity of the measure, any opposition encountered was driven by political agendas rather than the merit of the bill.

"The bill addressing exam paper leaks has been passed with the support of the majority of MPs; while there was no real opposition to the measure itself, any dissent that did occur was politically motivated. Everyone is serious about education, and particularly so regarding the issue of exam paper leaks," the Minister told reporters. -- ANI

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