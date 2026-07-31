Discovery announces Op Sindoor documentary, Premieres Aug 15

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Discovery on Friday announced a two-part documentary, "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", which will chronicle India's military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack.



The documentary will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15 from 9 pm to 11 pm.



According to the makers, the series features accounts from representatives of India's military leadership, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists, and traces the planning and execution of the 88-hour military operation.



The documentary follows the events from the strategic deliberations after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year to the launch and execution of Operation Sindoor on May 7, offering a behind-the-scenes account of the conflict.



Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery, said the documentary also marks the launch of the company's new "Declassified" franchise.



"At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history." -- PTI