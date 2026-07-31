Digvijaya Singh acquitted in 14-yr-old defamation case against Ramdev

12:16

A court in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday acquitted former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a 14-year-old defamation case related to his alleged remarks against Baba Ramdev.



Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhimanyu Kumar pronounced the judgment after the final hearing in the case, officials said.



According to the former CM's counsel Yuvraj Sunil Singh, the Congress leader attended the proceedings through video conferencing.



The complaint, registered under Section 504 of Indian Penal Code, had been filed in 2012 by then BJP leader Ajit Kumar Singh of Hajipur, who alleged that Digvijaya Singh had made objectionable remarks against Baba Ramdev, he said.



Singh, who was then the general secretary of AICC, had made the remarks after Delhi Police's midnight eviction of Baba Ramdev from his anti-corruption hunger strike site at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. -- PTI