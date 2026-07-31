Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Digvijaya Singh acquitted in 14-yr-old defamation case against Ramdev

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
12:16
image
A court in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday acquitted former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a 14-year-old defamation case related to his alleged remarks against Baba Ramdev.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhimanyu Kumar pronounced the judgment after the final hearing in the case, officials said.

According to the former CM's counsel Yuvraj Sunil Singh, the Congress leader attended the proceedings through video conferencing.

The complaint, registered under Section 504 of Indian Penal Code, had been filed in 2012 by then BJP leader Ajit Kumar Singh of Hajipur, who alleged that Digvijaya Singh had made objectionable remarks against Baba Ramdev, he said.

Singh, who was then the general secretary of AICC, had made the remarks after Delhi Police's midnight eviction of Baba Ramdev from his anti-corruption hunger strike site at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I was buried alive for hours: Bhiwandi bldg collapse toll 9
LIVE! I was buried alive for hours: Bhiwandi bldg collapse toll 9

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'
'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'

'I had this fear that, dinner table talks would result in brainwashing youngsters as parents talk toxic communal news.But I'm so glad to realise that at least some section of youngsters depend on their own channels to more know more...

Anurag Thakur files privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
Anurag Thakur files privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging use of "unparliamentary and derogatory language" and "unsubstantiated allegations" against...

'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'
'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'

'But they had nothing to negotiate as the government did not negotiate. It is completely the fault of the government as they dumped it on the police.'

Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz
Has Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP? X bio sparks buzz

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, removing any mention of the BJP and listing himself as a "Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi," sparking speculation about his potential exit from...