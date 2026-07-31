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Denial of permission for Dravidar Kazhagam campaign against NEET: Kamal flays govt

Fri, 31 July 2026
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After the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Haasan-led party, MNM, on Friday flayed the Tamil Nadu government for denying permission for a campaign tour planned by the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) demanding to abolish NEET.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) called the C Joseph Vijay-led government's move to disallow the tour as that of 'crushing of democracy'.

In a statement issued by MNM Headquarters Secretary Senthil Arumugam, the party asserted that freedom of speech and expression are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and denying these rights sets an unfair precedent.

"For over 80 years, Dravidar Kazhagam, a respected public movement in Tamil Nadu operating outside electoral politics, has been consistently advocating rationalism, social justice, and women's liberation. Blocking a socially responsible and peaceful campaign organised by such a movement is completely unjustified," the statement said.

Urging state authorities to immediately reverse the ban on the campaign tour, MNM urged the government to give prompt permission for the DK campaign tour. -- PTI

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