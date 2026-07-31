'Delhi protesters identified via fingerprints on stones'

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The most intense violence broke out on July 20, when thousands of protesters attempted a 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament, leading to clashes in which demonstrators as well as security personnel were injured. -- PTI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party minister Chandrakant Patil has claimed the Delhi Police have collected the fingerprints of protesters from even the smallest stones allegedly used during the CJP agitation in the national capital, which will be linked to the Aadhaar numbers for their identification.The remark made by the Higher and Technical Education Minister on Thursday at a press conference in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, drew mocking comments from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who said he would suggest Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend Patil's name for the Nobel Prize in the field of scientific research.The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over examination paper leaks. The demonstration escalated into clashes, barricade breaches, and stone-pelting.