Court cancels 17-year-old accused's bail in Mumbai hit-and-run case

20:06

A court in Mumbai on Friday cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old boy in the Ghatkopar hit-and-run case, on a plea by the victim's wife who challenged his release a month after the crash.



Additional sessions judge Mujibodeen Shaikh directed the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to secure the minor and pass an order sending him to a child reformative centre.



The incident had occurred on February 5 near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar, where the minor son of a businessman was driving the car that collided with a scooter.



Scooter rider Dhrumil Patel died while his wife Meenal sustained grievous injuries.



The boy and his father were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, act endangering life and safety of others as well as sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.



Additionally, the minor boy (child in conflict) has been booked under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.



On March 7, the JJB granted bail to the minor, following which the deceased man's wife moved the sessions court in April challenging the decision. -- PTI