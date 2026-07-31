Bomb threat to Solan civic body warns of attack on Himachal CM on I-Day

19:22

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu/File image

The Solan Municipal Corporation on Friday received bomb threats warning of an attack against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Independence Day, officials said, adding that the building was evacuated immediately.



The threats, sent through email and text messages, warned of an attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Independence Day and also cautioned against playing Vande Mataram in schools, the municipal officials said.



The staff and public present in the office were safely evacuated, and the police were informed. Bomb squads and other investigative agencies have also been alerted, and the premises are being thoroughly searched and examined.



Earlier, several deputy commissioner offices, the chief secretary's office, schools and other government premises in the state have received bomb threats. All of them turned out to be hoaxes. -- PTI