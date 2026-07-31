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Average rainfall in India during second half of monsoon to be below-normal: IMD

Fri, 31 July 2026
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India as a whole is most likely to witness below-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon from August to September, the India meteorological department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast issued on Friday.

The rainfall is expected to be less than 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The LPA of rainfall over the country as a whole during the August to September period, based on historical data of 1971 to 2020, is 422.8 mm.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region in a given period, such as a month or a season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years. -- PTI

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