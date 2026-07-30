Aggregator firms must register by Sept 1 or face action: Maha

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Private or other vehicles without valid aggregator authorisation will not be permitted to provide commercial services. -- PTI

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday said all app-based passenger transport aggregator companies should complete their registration under the new aggregator policy by September 1, failing which they would face legal action."Technology should certainly make life easier for citizens, but no one will be allowed to bypass the law and compromise the safety of passengers in the name of convenience," Sarnaik said.The rapid expansion of app-based transport services, used by lakhs of passengers across Maharashtra, made it essential to ensure passenger safety, verify the legality of vehicles, establish drivers' eligibility and fix the accountability of aggregator companies, he said.Under the policy, all aggregator companies have to register with the transport department. Vehicles attached to aggregators must possess valid permits and registrations, while bikes, auto-rickshaws and cabs used for passenger transport must be registered as commercial vehicles.