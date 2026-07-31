Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Activist Pranab held under NSA after securing bail in Kaziranga case

Fri, 31 July 2026
Share:
22:47
Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley/Image Courtesy X
Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley/Image Courtesy X
Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after securing bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, according to an official order.

Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and lodged in Golaghat district jail, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday in connection with the June protest.

However, the state government invoked the NSA against him on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail, according to the order.

The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" of him continuing such activities if released.

Stating that preventive detention was necessary, the order, issued under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, directed that Doley be detained and kept in custody at the Golaghat District Jail. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG 2026 Updates: Judoka Yamini Mourya settles for silver
CWG 2026 Updates: Judoka Yamini Mourya settles for silver

LIVE! Activist Pranab Doley held under NSA
LIVE! Activist Pranab Doley held under NSA

Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed
Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident involved assailants targeting non-local workers, highlighting a recurring pattern of...

IB officer Ankit's family seeks 'rarest of rare' punishment
IB officer Ankit's family seeks 'rarest of rare' punishment

The verdict brought relief, but not the brother they lost, the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma said on Friday after former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others were sentenced to life imprisonment...

How can stones reveal CJP protesters' identity? BJP min says...
How can stones reveal CJP protesters' identity? BJP min says...

Maharashtra BJP minister Chandrakant Patil claimed Delhi Police are collecting fingerprints from stones used in the CJP agitation and linking them to Aadhaar numbers for protester identification and background checks. This statement,...