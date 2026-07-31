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Aap BJP ke ho kya?: Rahul to Delhi police families

Fri, 31 July 2026
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12:29
The family member of a cop injured in the protests says she wants justice
The family member of a cop injured in the protests says she wants justice
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday retorted with "Aap BJP ke ho kya" when asked about a press conference being held by family members of Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries during the clashes linked with the July 20 student protests in New Delhi

Family members of the injured police personnel, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Sub Inspector and others, had this morning held a press conference, recounting their ordeal and appealing for justice.

The wife of a Delhi Police ACP who sustained injuries during the clashes said the incident had been traumatic for her family.

"The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both my two-year-old daughter and me. I am accompanied here by other family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we wish to share our ordeal with you," she said.

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police Sub-Inspector also alleged that her father was attacked by a mob during the protest and said he was later taken to RML Hospital.

She said her father, a former Marine Commando in the Indian Navy, was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious at the hospital for around four hours.

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