4 stranded on island rescued after massive 11-hr ops

10:53

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Four picnickers were stranded on an island at the confluence of two rivers due to a sudden rise in water level in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district and were rescued early on Friday after an 11-hour operation, officials said.



The four had gone for a picnic in the Handikundi area, where the Sukta and Avana rivers meet, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Thursday, the officials said.



According to officials, the water level of the rivers suddenly rose due to heavy rains, leaving the group comprising Huzefa Hamid (40), Mayank alias Gopal (16), Ali Asgar (35), and Ayush (18) stranded on an island.



After receiving information from the police control room at around 6.15 pm on Thursday, a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.



"Initially, an attempt was made to tow a motorboat to the island using safety ropes, but this proved extremely risky due to the strong current," an official said.



Prioritising the safety of both rescue workers and those stranded on the island, SDERF personnel waited for the water level to subside while work on alternative rescue plans continued, said officials.



"Keeping the safety of the stranded people in mind, life jackets, food, and drinking water were delivered to the island using drones. This provided relief and ensured their safety until the water level receded. Constant contact was maintained with them via mobile phone, boosting their morale," an official said.



They said that after the water level partially receded, a motorboat, controlled by safety ropes, was towed to the island amid the strong current. All four were safely rescued at around 4.45 am on Friday, after an operation lasting nearly 11 hours, they added. -- PTI