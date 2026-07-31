2020 Delhi riots: HC seeks police's stand on Umar Khalid's bail plea

11:36

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the city police on a plea by activist Umar Khalid seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.



Issuing a notice in the matter, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan asked Delhi Police to file its response within two weeks.



Khalid's counsel said that it was the activist's third bail application since his arrest and that he was also seeking interim bail in the case.



The bench said it will hear Khalid's plea on August 27, when the bail plea of co-accused Sharjeel Imam is also listed.



Khalid has challenged a trial court's July 4 decision dismissing his bail application.



Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, said Imam's bail plea was also rejected by the same trial court order, and both the cases could be taken up together by the bench.



Arrested in September 2020, Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. -- PTI