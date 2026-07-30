Woman shot dead at Delhi workplace

21:37

The father of a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead at her workplace in northwest Delhi has demanded strict action against the accused, saying he repeatedly tried to contact his daughter before being informed by police about her death, officials said on Thursday.



"My daughter used to leave home around noon every day for work. She would cook food for the household and the pet animals there. On Wednesday evening, when she did not return home, I kept calling her repeatedly, but there was no response. Later, I received a call from the police informing me that she had been shot dead," the victim's father said.



Demanding strict punishment for the accused, he said, "I want the police to ensure the harshest possible action against him."



Police said the victim, identified as Jyoti, a resident of Azadpur, worked as a caretaker at a residential building in Shanti Nagar under the Keshav Puram police station area.



A PCR call regarding the murder was received on Wednesday, following which a police team reached the building and found Jyoti lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the third floor with a gunshot wound to her head, they said. -- PTI