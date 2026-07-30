Wangchuk urges Centre to honour no-FIR assurance

15:25

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday welcomed the introduction of the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, saying he hoped it would lead to broader improvements in the country's education system, while urging the government to honour its written assurance that no legal action would be taken against students who participated in the recent protests.



In a video message shared on X while travelling to Ladakh, Wangchuk said he travelled from Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train and described the journey, including crossing the Chenab rail bridge, as a "very beautiful experience".



"I am very proud of the Indian Railways," he said, adding that he and his team would spend a day in Kashmir before proceeding to Ladakh.



Referring to the recently introduced legislation aimed at strengthening the examination system, Wangchuk said he was happy that a bill on improving examinations had been brought in Parliament.



"I hope that the reform is not only in exams, but also in education," he said.



Wangchuk also appealed to the government to abide by the commitments made to him and to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) following the conclusion of the agitation.



"I would like to appeal to the government that the agreements that were made, first with me in writing and then with the CJP, that they will not carry out any legal action on the students in the demonstration, that they will not carry out any FIRs, that they should remain steadfast on it, follow it, and create an environment of trust in the country, especially among the youth generation," he said.



He said trust between the government and young people was essential for building a "great nation and a great India".



The appeal comes amid the CJP's repeated demand that the government ensure no criminal cases are filed against students and protesters who participated in the nationwide agitation over alleged irregularities in public examinations.



The outfit has also sought a written assurance that all pending cases and FIRs would be withdrawn, warning that it could resume protests if the commitments were not honoured. PTI