UP: Counterfeit medicine racket busted; 6 FIRs registered

22:30

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An organised syndicate supplying counterfeit medicines to the market through fake billing, cross-billing and fake bank transactions was busted, and 6 FIRs have been registered in the matter, a senior official said on Thursday.



The action was taken by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) under an ongoing campaign by the Uttar Pradesh government against the trade in counterfeit and substandard medicines.



This month, the FSDA launched a major operation to break the supply chain of counterfeit medicines. The department stated that the action is not limited to the seizure of medicines but is focused on dismantling the entire financial and logistical network behind the racket.



FSDA Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob said that the FSDA investigation revealed that Mishra Associates (Aminabad), Mishra Medical Agency (Bachhrawan, Raebareli), Shri Ashok Pharmaceuticals (Aminabad), Bharat Pharma and MDH Pharma were engaged in cross-billing only on paper without any actual supply of medicines.



Fake transactions were being shown without any bank transfers in an attempt to present counterfeit and fake medicines as legitimate.



Based on these findings, FIRs have been registered at the Aminabad Police Station against Manish Mishra, Amod Kumar Mishra, Sunny Kashyap, Devendra Shukla and Rahul under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI