Umar Khalid moves HC against bail rejection in Delhi riots conspiracy case

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He has pointed out that arguments on framing of charges are still continuing and that he has been in custody since September 2020. -- ANI

Activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's order rejecting his regular bail plea in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).His appeal is listed for hearing on Friday before a Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan.Khalid has challenged the July 4 order of the Karkardooma Court, which refused him regular bail.He has also filed an application seeking interim bail till the Supreme Court decides an important legal issue on whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial can be grounds for granting bail despite the restrictions under laws such as the UAPA.In his appeal, Khalid has said that more than six months have passed since the Supreme Court rejected his earlier bail plea on January 5, but there has been no meaningful progress in the trial.