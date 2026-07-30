Two held for assaulting official on SIR duty in Bengaluru

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The police said they began arguing with the Booth Level Officer over the issue. -- PTI

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a government official engaged in the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in Bengaluru, the police said.The accused were identified as Yarab (21) and Dastagir (22), they said.According to the FIR, the 37-year-old official, a superintendent with the Karnataka Slum Development Board, had been deputed as the supervising officer for 11 BLOs carrying out Special Intensive Revision-related work in Ward No 47 of D J Halli.He had been working under the supervision of the Pulakeshinagar Revenue Officer for about a month."On July 29, at around 1.30 pm, while supervising the ongoing SIR process in D J Halli, he noticed Yarab and Dastagir arguing with one of the BLOs over the issuance of an SIR form," the FIR said.The BLO allegedly asked the two men to obtain the form from their own jurisdiction after learning that they were residents of Jayanagar and not of the local electoral constituency.