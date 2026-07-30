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TTD advises devotees to be wary of fake website

Thu, 30 July 2026
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The TTD has advised devotees to be wary of a fake website -- ttddevasthanam.online -- intended to cheat them and collect money in the name of darshan (visit to deity).

In the wake of this scam, the temple body noted that some unscrupulous elements have created the fake website to resemble the official online services of TTD to deceive devotees, a release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said on late Wednesday.

"TTD Vigilance Department has identified a fake website named -- ttddevasthanam.online -- which is going viral on social media. Some people have created this website to resemble the official online services of TTD and are trying to cheat devotees," it said.

According to TTD, the fake website has falsely displayed information that Srivari Darshan and Seva tickets are available for the months of August, September and October.

Besides cheating devotees, the fake website is also intent on tarnishing the reputation of the temple body, it said.

TTD has already complained to the administrators of the relevant domain platform to remove the fake website immediately, the release said, adding that a criminal case has been registered at Tirumala Two Town Police Station regarding this incident. -- PTI

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