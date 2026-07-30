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Students will teach PM, HM a lesson once again: Kharge

Thu, 30 July 2026
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In Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaking on the paper leaks says, "Due to paper leak, how many innocent people were harmed and how many people were beaten, how many parents are troubled, how many women and children are troubled. You have just changed the figures in the Public Examination Amendment Bill 2026 which has come here for discussion. In this bill, only the figures kept changing. Nothing is going to happen with that. 

"You have included provisions like higher fines, harsher punishment, special task force, fast track courts etc. This is not going to make any difference. It will make a difference as to how you will conduct this examination and how you will prepare without paper leak, it depends on that... 

"To bring this strong law, we had put forth the demand for it in 2024 itself. But then you did not accept our point. And you said in your speech that you people did not agree. But we kept asking you again and again to fix this strong law. But you didn't do it. Why didn't you do the work you are doing after two years in 2024 itself?"

"PM, Home Minister silent on students protests; if they don't speak up, students would teach them a lesson once again.  Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for atrocities on students, he can't hide behind closed doors."

Heavy sloganeering in Rajya Sabha as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge delivers his speech.

Opposition MPs demand action against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and ask him to apologise over his remarks.

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