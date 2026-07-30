Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab, 10 others acquitted in official assault case

22:13

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab/File image

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab and 10 others in a 2023 case of assaulting and intimidating a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.



Special judge for MPs/ MLAs cases Mahesh Jadhav ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt.



MLC Parab and others were charged under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for aiding, abetting, and using criminal force against a public servant to prevent him from discharging his duties.



According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2023, when a delegation led by Parab and workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT arrived for a meeting in the chamber of Santacruz(E) ward officer. -- PTI