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SC asks Centre to preserve RAF's ammunition log used in NEET protests

Thu, 30 July 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar during students' protest against NEET paper leak.

The top court questioned one of the prayers sought in a plea filed by former Central Information Commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two victims seeking a complete ban on use of metallic pellet guns to deal with law and order situations.

It referred to the advisory of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and said police are empowered to use pellet guns in exceptional situations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vrinda Grover and asked the Delhi government to provide the best treatment to those who suffered pellet injuries during the NEET paper leak protest here.

The bench, however, said it was ready to examine the use of pellet guns in the July 20 protests called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Taking note of the submissions of Grover, the bench asked the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to preserve the ammunition log of RAF (Rapid Action Force) deployed at Jantar Mantar during the protest.

Azad has approached the Supreme Court seeking a nationwide ban on the use of wholly or partly metallic pellet ammunition fired from pump-action or projectile action guns for dispersing civilian assemblies, contending that such weapons are inherently incompatible with constitutional standards governing the use of force.

The PIL, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, has been jointly instituted by Azad along with two individuals who claim they sustained pellet injuries during the "Sansad Chalo" protest in central Delhi on July 20.

The petition also seeks exemplary compensation, comprehensive medical treatment and rehabilitation for all persons allegedly injured in the incident. PTI

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