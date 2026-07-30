Rupee rises 9 paise to settle at 95.67 against US dollar

20:19





The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 95.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by positive momentum in domestic equity markets and inflows of foreign capital.



However, the Indian currency's gain was capped by a strong dollar index after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.59 and lost some ground to 95.63 against the greenback, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.



The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at 95.76 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The currency settled 17 paise higher at 95.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after gaining 74 paise in the previous two back-to-back sessions. -- PTI

Rupee rose 9 paise to settle at 95.67 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday.