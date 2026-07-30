Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 9 paise to settle at 95.67 against US dollar

Thu, 30 July 2026
Share:
20:19
image
Rupee rose 9 paise to settle at 95.67 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday.

The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 95.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by positive momentum in domestic equity markets and inflows of foreign capital.

However, the Indian currency's gain was capped by a strong dollar index after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.59 and lost some ground to 95.63 against the greenback, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.

The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at 95.76 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The currency settled 17 paise higher at 95.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after gaining 74 paise in the previous two back-to-back sessions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CWG updates: Martina Devi keeps medal hopes alive
CWG updates: Martina Devi keeps medal hopes alive

LIVE! Chhota Rajan gets 7-years jail in passport forgery case
LIVE! Chhota Rajan gets 7-years jail in passport forgery case

Pellet guns cannot be banned, misuse to be examined: SC
Pellet guns cannot be banned, misuse to be examined: SC

The Supreme Court has stated that a complete ban on pellet guns is not possible as long as existing advisories permit their use for crowd control in exceptional circumstances by security agencies. However, the court clarified that...

Neeraj, 2 Others, Advance To CWG 2026 Javelin Throw Final
Neeraj, 2 Others, Advance To CWG 2026 Javelin Throw Final

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh have successfully qualified for the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, overcoming challenging windy conditions.

Vande Mataram bill first to be passed in this session
Vande Mataram bill first to be passed in this session

Parliament has passed The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making any insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment up to three years or a fine.